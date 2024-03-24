43 Sanitation Defaulters Arrested In Abia

At least 43 defaulters have been arrested and presented before a mobile sanitation court in Umuahia, Abia State during a Saturday cleanup in the state.

The defaulters were taken to the Abia State Ministry of Environment in Umuahia after being selected from various areas of the State capital and detained for loitering or conducting business during the environmental period from 7 to 10 a.m. in violation of current legislation.

Commissioner for Environment, Mr Philomen Asonye Ogbonna, who spoke to journalists bemoaned the fact that some citizens were still defining themselves as social outcasts by undermining the government’s efforts to clean up the state.

He said that ven though additional tools and resources were used to collect and transport trash, Ogbonna was nevertheless happy with the increased involvement in this month’s environmental cleanup.

In a statement issued by Kalu Mba Nwoke, the Abia State House of Assembly representative for Ohafia South, expressed disapproval towards certain security personnel who engaged in private transportation operations during the cleanup hours, even though they were not exempt from legal consequences.

He advised these officials to uphold the environmental laws of Abia State by acting as law enforcement agents rather than as lawbreakers.

As the rainy season approaches, Abia people should not block their gutters, as obstructed drainage systems exacerbate flood disasters, according to Professor Ijeoma Iheukwumere, Special Advisor on Environment to the Governor of Abia State.