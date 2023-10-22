43 Items: MAN, OPS, Experts Disagree on CBN’s Policy Reversal

…Say Nigeria Can’t Import Items With Scarce Forex

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), last week announced among other policy issues, the lifting of foreign exchange restrictions hitherto placed on the importation of 43 items. While many, including the IMF have welcomed the reversal; PAUL OGBUOKIRI reports that the policy shift may cripple a section of Nigeria’s manufacturing industry

Tinubu’s market policy

President Bola Tinubu’s economic policy, which has seen the removal of fuel subsidy, the unification of the foreign exchanges rates of the Naira and now, the reversal of the foreign exchange restrictions placed on 43 items, clearly show that the Tinubu administration favours market economy. But experts are saying that Nigeria cannot afford to throw it doors open for the importation of goods the country has capacity to produce.

The further said that the 43 items should be reviewed by the Federal Ministry of Finance to ensure that only those that are raw materials for Nigerian industries are allowed while the rest should be added to the import prohibition list.

It would hurt manufacturing industry – MAN

The lifting of the ban on the 43 items will not augur well for the nation’s industry and the economy as a whole unless it is urgently reviewed by the Federal Government, the Vice Chairman of Basic Metal, Iron and Steel Products sector of the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria, (MAN) Lekan Adewoye, said in TVC Business Programme monitored by the Sunday Telegraph. He totally condemned the new CBN policy on the 43 items, saying it will force many industries to stop production soon.

He said: “The news came as a surprise to manufacturers, who are still struggling to stay in business. “CBN did not ban the importation of these items in 2015. The apex bank only put a restriction on the importation of these items. “For items that can be produced in Nigeria, such manufacturers ought to be encouraged. This directive will further kill the manufacturing industry that is already struggling to survive.

“The problem is about policy somersaults. Some of our members, who have out rightly invested in backward integration will now start to regret this move because everyone who can access foreign exchange will claim to be an importer, forcing sincere manufacturers to close shop and increasing the numbers of jobless persons.” He added: “Nigerian manufacturers don’t really have any competitive advantage over those in other developing countries.

At best, what you have is competitive parity because something has to be an advantage if your competitors don’t have it.” He expressed regrets that the little incentive that the government has provided has been eroded by the new directive from the Central Bank of Nigeria. Speaking further on why manufacturers are leaving the country, Adewoye said: “Lack of consultation.

“I can speak for manufacturers because we always try our best to engage the gov- ernment on some critical issues and decisions but when some of these decisions are being taken, manufacturers are not being consulted. “Even when the 43 items were put on the restriction list, there was no consultation. It was just at the end of the day, we felt that to a reasonable extent, the decisions were in the interest of manufacturers.

“But there were a couple of items on that list that some manufacturers used at that time, some of those manufacturers were also affected and the government is taking a decision to remove the entire items on that list without proper consultation with MAN to even have an idea of what effect this will have on their businesses. “I want to assure you that many industries will shut down very soon and this will lead to loss of jobs and insecurity will be alarming in the country.

“Nigeria has all it needs to produce Iron Rods and other items on this list, opening up the market will be a disincentive to manufacturers that continue to put their resources and investment into growing the industry.” He urged the Nigerian authorities to quickly reverse the new directive in order to save the nation from looming job crisis, insecurity and outright collapse of the nation’s economy.

Nigeria can’t throw its door open at time of forex scarcity

Meanwhile, the Organised Private Sector (OPS) had clamoured unceasingly for the lifting of the ban on direct forex sales for the 43 items. These include rice, cement, palm oil products, vegetable oils, processed meat, steel drums and pipes, tinned fish, wheelbarrows, vegetables, soap and cosmetics, cellophane wrappers, tomatoes, and tomato paste. For the OPS, the ban was unnecessary. They said that 200 of their members were adversely affected while the ban lasted.

It said it was ill-advised because some of the items are raw materials that are not locally available. Operators argued that the ban accentuated distortions in the forex market and contributed to the persistent divergence in rates between the official Importers and Exporters Window and the parallel market. The Centre for Promotion of Private Enterprise (CPPE) added that the blacklisting conflicted with the prevailing trade policy as the items were not under import prohibition at the time the ban was imposed.

The proponents of free trade, citing benefits such as providing access to quality and lower prices, wider markets, and efficiency in production and supply lines, fault such restrictions. This is as the International Monetary Fund (IMF) insisted that the economy has become more complex, thereby making such restrictions ineffective. Abebe Selassie, IMF’s Africa Department chief, asserted, “The best way to manage a modern economy is to have fiscal policy lever and monetary policy lever to use to affect the kind of policy outcome you want, rather than saying I don’t like these goods and so, I don’t want it to come in.”

The Director/Chief Executive Officer, CPPE, Muda Yusuf, averred that the unwanted items should be put on Import Prohibition list, saying the Central Bank has no business placing a ban on forex to manufacturers. He said: “There is a need to review it, because you cannot have two separate trade policy documents. We have a trade policy document from the Ministry of Finance, which normally specifies fiscal policy, products that can be imported and the ones that cannot be imported, the tariff to be paid and all of that.

We now have this parallel one which was issued by the Central Bank of Nigeria. That was an aberration. If you go to Court, the 43 items are not on the banned list. They are not prohibited from import. So, the whole idea of the 43 items is just creating unnecessary confusion in international trade for us.” Yusuf further said: “If the government sees that a particular product should not come in, let them put it on the import prohibition list, so that everybody will know.

But when something is not on the import prohibition list, and CBN is saying you cannot get foreign exchange, it is a contradiction.” The immediate past Vice President of Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN), Chief John Aluya, noted that the foreign exchange market has been deregulated, so there is no need for the ban to stay. “Why keep that policy? Let’s say they were subsiding, what are you subsiding now? It is of no use keeping them on the banned list.”

According to him, some of the items on the restriction list are semi-finished products that are raw materials that manufacturers use. He added that the ban has created a problem that these people have to seek how to bribe CBN to get them approved. “The new Management of CBN has done well by removing the ban on the 43 items. In fact, they should have done it the day the announced the unification of the foreign exchange rates,” Aluya said.

Speaking in the same vein, Secretary General of National Association of Government Approved Freight Forwarders (NAGAFF) Western Zone, Stanley Nzenga, said that the ban on the 43 items became meaning- less immediately the forex was deregulated because the item were not contraband. What was done was restricting them from accessing forex from the official window, which means that if they can source their forex from any other place, they can bring it in.

He said: “The items are not manufactured here in Nigeria and they are items we use like roofing sheets. I think it is high time this Government looked into it and see how they can remove it. If you go to the market, you will still see those items for sale. Since it doesn’t enjoy Form M, then it means people are bringing them in through smuggling. The removal of the ban will benefit the economy as the importers of those items will now follow the right channel and pay the appropriate duty to the Federal Government.

Aside from that, it will lead to fall in the price of the goods in the market and reduce the rising inflation,” Nzenga said. Elsewhere at the University of Cross River State, Prof Chima Izugbara, a Political Economist, argued that Nigerians are facing unprecedented hardship, and at a time of such acute scarcity, when critical sectors and sub-sectors are dollar-starved, removing the restriction on the 43 items will place Nigerian producers in a state where they will have to compete for forex with importers of toothpicks.

“Agreed that the ideal is unfettered market access moderated by taxes and tariffs but Nigeria suffers the twin handicaps of severe adversity, and institutional weaknesses. “The first dictates that only items used as intermediary products, and those essential to prevent hunger should have been allowed. But until the economy and the forex squeeze improve, items like toothpicks, clothing, kitchen utensils, tableware, wooden doors, meat, and vegetables should have remained restricted,” he said. Izugbara warned that given prevailing institutional weaknesses, high job creating productive sectors may be further disadvantaged with the lifting of this restriction.

The 43 items CBN removed the restrictions

In June 2015, the Central Bank announced that some 41 items were “Not Valid for Foreign Exchange”, on the grounds that they could easily be produced in Nigeria rather than being imported into the country. Some of the affected items include rice, cement, margarine, palm kernel, palm oil products, vegetable oils, meat and processed meat products, vegetables and processed vegetable products, poultry, tomatoes/to- mato paste, soap and cosmetics, and clothes.

Other items include private airplanes/jets, Indian incense, tinned fish in sauce, cold rolled steel sheets, galvanised steel sheets, roofing sheets, wheelbarrows, head pans, metal boxes/containers, enamelware, steel drums and pipes, wire mesh, steel nails, wood particle boards, and panels.

Equally affected were security and razor wire, wood particle and fiber boards and panels, wooden doors, furniture, toothpicks, glass/glassware, kitchen utensils, tableware, tiles (vitrified, ceramics), textiles, wooden fabrics, plastic/rubber products, polypropylene granules, and cellophane wrappers. The apex bank subsequently added fertilizer and maize/corn to the list of banned items.