43% Children In Nigeria Between Age 5 To 11 Engaged In Active Child Labour – FG

The Federal Government has said out of the over 43 percent of children in Nigeria between the ages of 5 to 11 who were engaged in active child labour practices, 39% were working under hazardous conditions, which could be categorised as the worst form of child labour.

The Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment, Kachollom Daju who made the disclosure during a walk to commemorate the 2023 World Day Against Child Labour (WDAC) in in collaboration with the National Steering Committee on the Elimination of Child Labour (NSCCL) in Abuja o Monday, expressed worry that such a high number of children were denied their right to health, education and other critical components needed to aid their individual development.

According to her, the Federal Government recognizes the importance of addressing the issue of child labour and reiterates its commitment to eradicating the menace in line with this year’s theme, “Social Justice for All. End Child Labour.”

She said: “Child Labour is a grave concern that affects millions of children worldwide, denying them of their fundamental rights to education, health, mental and moral development and a childhood free from all forms of exploitation. In Nigeria, it is estimated that over 43 % of Nigerian children aged between 5 and 11 years are involved in economic activities, including being engaged in the worst forms of Child Labour.

“According to the 2016 – 2017 MICS Survey, 39 % of children involved in child labour are working under hazardous conditions including quarrying granite, artisanal mining, commercial sexual exploitation, armed conflict, and sometimes are victims of human trafficking.

“These figures reflect the degree of urgency required by the various actors working on child labour to proffer solutions to the reduction and possible elimination of child labour in Nigeria and globally.

“The WDACL serves as a reminder that the fight against child labour requires sustained efforts and collective action the whole society.”

Daju added that, “The Ministry commits to: continue active collaboration with relevant stakeholdersto develop and implement collective strategies that contribute to the eradication of child labour.

“Engage in advocacy interventions to encourage government (Federal and States) and policymakers to enact and enforce legislation that protects children from exploitation and ensures access to quality education.

“Provide support to grassroots organizations and implement initiatives dedicated to combating child labour, rehabilitation and empowerment of child labour victims and vulnerable households.”