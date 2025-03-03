42,000 School Children Benefit From Imole Free Eye Interventions

Share

Over 42,000 school children in Osun State have benefited from free eye screening, care and management, including free eye surgeries, eye glasses and eye medications organized by the state government under the leadership of Governor Ademola Adeleke.

Tagged “Imole Eye Health Programme”, the free eye care was organized by the Osun State Health Insurance Agency (OSHIA) in collaboration with the Ministry of Education as part of the efforts of the state government of Osun to improve eye care among school children across the state.

Recall that beneficiaries had earlier undergone comprehensive eye screening and examination in their various schools.

New Telegraph reports that students diagnosed with refractive errors received spectacles just as those who required medical attention were provided with appropriate drugs.

Speaking during the exercise, the Executive Secretary of the Osun Health Insurance Agency, OSHIA, Rasaq Akindele, expressed happiness over the massive turnout, saying no fewer than 42,000 students have benefited from the free eye care services.

He explained that the programme was initiated by the State Government as part of the efforts to prevent, reduce and reverse the burden and prevalence of avoidable blindness among the children of Osun.

He appreciated the parents for allowing their children and wards to take part in the exercise.

“I’m actually impressed with the turnout. This is 12 o’clock and we have had about 500 given Imole glasses.

“The exercise is going simultaneously across the state. It going on in the Ede zone, Ikirun zone, Iwo zone, and Ila zone. It’s going on simultaneously, and we are monitoring them.

“Unfortunately, what we prepared for was 25,000, but what we have seen from the data now is about 42, 000 and we are going to provide all of them with what they need.

“I thank the parents for releasing their children and wards to participate in this exercise. what this shows is that quite a lot of students have eye challenges that they are going through”

Speaking on behalf of the other beneficiaries, Adetunji Favour and Shuaib Nafisat appreciated Governor Ademola Adeleke for giving priority to children’s welfare, praying that God Almighty reward him abundantly.

