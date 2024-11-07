42 Years After, Makinde Upgrades Ibadan Airport to International Status

Share

N41bn for modernisation, misplaced priority–APC chieftain, Alao

42-year old Ibadan Airport, located at Alakia, which has now attained the status of an international airport was commissioned in 1982 by the former Senate President, late Joseph Wayas, during the administration of late President Shehu Shagari.

The one terminal airport with an impressive 2,400-metre-long runway, has since then been the hub for Oyo State, as it is the only airport that serves the state and its environs and one of the major domestic airports in Nigeria.

Ahead the August 12, 2024 proposed meeting between Governor Seyi Makinde’s delegation, with officials of the Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) to expand, rehabilitate, and upgrade the airport to international standards, the government as part of its infrastructure development efforts, had reconstructed the dilapidated Airport Road.

Got it well lit for easy movement of passengers from to the airport to catch their flights and return, even at night. President Bola Tinubu had on June 26, 2024 announced the re-naming of the Ibadan Airport to Ladoke Akintola Airport in memory and honour of the late Premier of the Western Region, who hailed from Ogbomoso in Oyo State.

The airport was among many other airports mapped out by the Federal Government to enhance their facilities and upgrade them for more effective local and international aviation service delivery.

Re-making of the airport

On August 12, 2024, Makinde made good his plan by mobilising the delegation on the Airport Ex – pansion Project, led by Mr. Bimbo Adekambi and Mr. Kabir Mohammed, to meet a former Managing Director of Federal Aviation Authority of Nigerian (FAAN).

They held their inaugural meeting with Mrs. Olubunmi Kuku, the Managing Director/Chief Executive of FAAN, and her team. The deliberation was a success. The proposed project, according to the governor aims to position Ibadan as a key aviation hub in the Western region, enhancing both domestic and international travels.

Earlier on June 27, 2024, Makinde had announced that President Tinubu had approved the upgrade of the Ibadan local airport to an international one, and that the state was ready for the initiative, having completed 500,000-litre aviation fuel storage and dispensing facility, within the premises.

It was concessioner to Bovas Group. According to Makinde, “We have also upgraded part of the facilities at the airport, which led to new airlines like Green Africa and Air Peace including Ibadan in their flight schedules.”

He disclosed that Tinubu’s Special Assistant on Social Media, Segun Dada, had said that the Ibadan Airport had never been upgraded since it was built in 1982, and it was expected to be upgraded with modern facilities because of the state’s potential to attract economic development.

Latching on this impressive development, Makinde on Wednesday, September 18, 2024 flagged-off the inauguration of the N41bn upgraded airport amid fanfare, with notable dignitaries, including family members of t Akintola, as well as, former Military Administrator, General Oladayo Popoola (an Ogbomoso indigene), in attendance.

Osun State Governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke, was also in attendance, with the Deputy Governor of Oyo State, Chief Bayo Lawal. The event was an assemblage of creme de la creme in the nation’s political circle, among who were: the Acting National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Amb.

Umar Damagum; PDP Deputy National Chairman (South) and a former Deputy Governor of Oyo State, Ambassador Taofeek Arapaja; Chairman, Senate Committee on Aviation, Senator Abdulfatai Buhari; former Deputy Governors, Engr. Hamid Gbadamosi and Alhaji Hazeem Gbolarumi.

Also in attendance were the Speaker of the Oyo State House of Assembly, Debo Ogundoyin and members of the House; Chief Judge of Oyo State, Justice Iyabo Yerima, and other top judicial and government functionaries; Chairman and co-chairman, Oyo State Elders’ Council, Dr Saka Balogun and Elder Wole Oyelese; Chief Bode Amao; Mrs Elizabeth Akinyele; Architect Samson and Mrs Victoria Bamidele of Bovas Group; Chief Niyi Akintola (SAN); Alhaji Ahmed Raji (SAN); Chief Olusola Ayandele; Service Commanders, traditional rulers and religious leaders.

Access to global market

Performing the ground-breaking inauguration, the governor said that the project, when completed, will connect the state to the global market, maintaining that the upgraded airport would also improve the ease of doing business, bring in investments in agribusiness, manufacturing and technology sectors, and position Ibadan as a true regional business hub.

While stressing that his government would not do anything to deliberately hurt the people, Makinde said the government had paid due compensation to land owners in Ajia, who lost their property to the new Air Force Base being constructed in the area.

According to the governor, the decision to upgrade the airport was taken based on data and logical information, adding, “It is a strategic investment that include a first and second phase that will culminate into the upgrading of the airport, the runway, airfield lighting, terminal and other critical facilities.”

He further said: “Let me specially thank the members of the committee, who worked on the project in the last six weeks to make it possible for the official groundbreaking ceremony to take place today.

‘‘Some people do not think that upgrading this airport at this time is a good idea, but the decision to upgrade this airport to international standard is based on data and logic. In the next twelve months, this project will be delivered. I will push the envelope. “This airport will connect Oyo State to a global market.

It will improve ease of doing business, bringing investments into agribusiness, manufacturing and technology sectors and positioning Ibadan as a true regional business hub.”

The governor listed Maintenance, Repair and Operations (MRO) and cargo facilities as some of the features the upgraded airport would parade, describing the project as a strategic investment that would be delivered on time and within budget.

Analysing the project breakdown, the governor said, “This is the first phase; the groundbreaking is the first phase. The second phase is the terminal itself. Once we do the runway and airfield lighting, we will have the terminal and they will be delivered about the same time. We don’t want to wait.

After this groundbreaking, the committee will be working to kick-start the process that would ensure that complementary projects within the airport are also going to start. “I want to congratulate Craneburg for winning this bid.

They gave us the lowest bid and they are working on the Circular Road, so we know what they are capable of doing. We gave them an impossible deadline on the AlaoAkala Memorial Highway and it was delivered”, Makinde said.

Adeleke commends vision

In his remarks, the Osun State Governor, Senator Nurudeen Ademola Adeleke, congratulated Makinde on the groundbreaking ceremony for the upgrade of the airport, describing him as a man of vision and a passionate agent of development in Oyo State.

He also saluted Makinde’s drive of leaving behind a good legacy of impactful innovation and infrastructure revolution to the people of his state. Corroborating his boss’s assertion, the Chairman of the Airport upgrade committee, Mr Bimbo Adekanmbi, equally said the project would promote economic growth and enhance passenger experience.

It was a memorable and exciting event for residents of the area whose social standing and economic wellbeing had been improved with the renovation and rehabilitation of the airport and facilities around its surroundings.

Rehabilitation

Speaking on behalf of the community, the representative of Airport Community Development Association, Dr Ogunsesan, thanked the governor for the initiative and his vision of upgrading the airport to international standard after 40 years of existence. To him, it was a laudable landmark initiative that will continue to etch the governor’s name on the historical archives of the state.

As a way of enhancing the economic development of the area and making the airport more accessible to neighbouring state like Ogun, Ogunsesan on behalf of the community, pleaded with Makinde to see to the rehabilitation of the Amuloko-Akanran Road in the Ona Ara Local Government Area that leads to Ijebu Igbo in Ogun State, as such will make it easier for Ogun State residents to catch their flights in Ibadan instead of first travelling through Ijebu Ode, which is a far distance to travel or travelling to Lagos.

To them, it will further expand the socio-economic horizon of the two states, as well as, improving international patronage for the Airport.

Tribute to Akintola’s

The Samuel Ladoke Akintola Memorial Foundation, led by its Coordinator, Yemi Adedokun and Secretary, Azeez Sharafadeen, used the occasion to eulogise and Makinde for their decision to name the upgraded airport after their legend, describing it as a fitting tribute to Akintola’s enduring legacies.

Adedokun said the naming of the Ibadan Airport after Ladoke Akintola was a testament to the commitment of Tinubu and Makinde towards preserving Nigeria’s rich history and honouring its illustrious sons and daughters.

To him, “This decision will inspire future generations to emulate the exemplary leadership and patriotism displayed by Ladoke Akintola. We commend President Tinubu and Governor Makinde for their unwavering dedication to promoting Nigeria’s cultural heritage and national unity. This gesture will foster a sense of pride and ownership among the people of Oyo state and Nigeria as a whole.’’

In the same vein, the representative of Chief Samuel Ladoke Akintola family, Chief Akinwunmi Akintola, expressed appreciation to Makinde for remembering and honouring the family with the legacy project.

In his welcome remarks, Air Commodore Victor Ajiboye, who is the Commander, National Air Defence Corps, Nigerian Air Force, Ikeja, Lagos, and also a member of the Ibadan Airport Upgrade Committee, assured that upon the completion of the project, Ibadan would be better positioned as an economic hub in the South-West Nigeria.

APC kicks

In spite of all these accolades and warm reception that the project attracted, a certain chieftain of the opposition party, All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state, Engineer Oyedele Hakeem Alao, however, saw the whole initiative as misplaced and incongruous, with regard to the budget alloted to it and the fact that the Federal Government had already made provisions for it in its 2024 budget. Alao, a former gubernatorial

aspirant in the state, flayed Makinde’s decision to spend ₦41 billion on upgrading the Ibadan Airport.

According to him, in a statement he personally signed and made available to some journalists after the flag off, he wondered, “why a governor who was already aware that the federal government had made provision in the 2024 budget to cater for all airport facilities in the country could hurriedly write Tinubu that Oyo State is buoyant enough to repair and upgrade Ibadan Airport.”

“Under normal situation, there is nothing bad if a state decided to repair Federal Government facilities; but what we are seeing in Oyo State is in sharp contrast to logic and common sense.

“The Federal Government has made provision of N23.1 billion in the 2024 budget for the “rehabilitation and repairs” of airport facilities across the country, in which Ibadan airport is among.

Why can’t our governor wait for the Federal Government to carry out its constitutional responsibility?” He asked, ‘‘our dear Oyo State is indebted. As a matter of fact, Oyo recently moved from its fourth position in March 2024 to the third position on the list of ten most indebted states in April 2024.

What is majorly responsible for our economic woes in Oyo State is, among other things, ‘misplaced priorities’ occasioned by irresponsible and wasteful leadership.’’

Continuing, Alao said, “For the records, Oyo’s all-item inflation rate increased from 37.30 per cent in March 2024 to 38.37 per cent in April 2024, indicating a growing economic strain. The food inflation rate also rose, from 41.83 per cent in March to 43.53 per cent in April.

This is what is responsible for rising food costs on the overall inflation scenario in our dear state.” The APC chieftain further stressed, “A governor that knows and understands what leadership is, will not use N41bn to repair or upgrade an airport that is already among the airport facilities that federal government had budgeted for, if not for pecuniary motives.

‘‘This reminds one of the saying of Abraham Lincoln, “You can fool some of the people all of the time, and all of the people some of the time, but you cannot fool all of the people all of the time. “We are all living witnesses to what has become of N5bn remodeled Adamasingba Stadium today.

After three years, the government that promised that the renovation of the Stadium would increase the IGR of Oyo State, is yet to say anything regarding that. What we recently heard is that the football pitch of the Stadium we used N5bn tax payers’ money to repair is not even fit to host any major football match.

‘‘Yet our governor is embarking on another ‘white elephant project.’ If Makinde’s understanding of how to salvage an already indebted state is little, we should educate our Governor that N41bn earmarked for Ibadan Airport repairs if expended to support agriculture and others, will go a long way in alleviating the suffering of our people.”

