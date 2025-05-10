42% Of Nurses In Africa Report Intention To Emigrate – WHO

Share

The World Health Organization (WHO) has revealed that 42 percent of nurses in Africa have reported intentions to emigrate to other countries.

WHO Regional Director for Africa, Dr. Chikwe Ihekweazu, made this disclosure in his message marking the 2025 International Nurses Day on Saturday.

He emphasized that bold and sustained investments are needed to address the challenges facing nursing and nurses in Africa.

He highlighted constrained budgets as a major challenge, noting, “On average, African countries face a 43% shortfall in health workforce financing.”

While acknowledging the urgency of reforms, Ihekweazu pointed out that the current trajectory was unsustainable.

Despite significant investments and a near doubling of the nursing workforce since 2018, the continent still lags behind on all global indicators of health system growth.

He said, “While the global nursing workforce has grown to 29.8 million, up from about 28 million in 2018, this progress masks dangerous inequities, as early as 80% of nurses serve only 49% of the world’s population.”

He continued: “In the African Region, recent investments in nursing education and training are yielding results. The number of nurses has nearly doubled, from 900,000 in 2018 to 1.7 million in 2023, increasing the nurse-to-population ratio from 8.7 to 14.1 per 1,000 people.

“Yet, this remains one of the lowest ratios globally and more than tenfold lower than in high-income countries. Nurses account for 66% of the region’s projected shortfall of 6.1 million health workers by 2030.

“This shortage limits access to essential services, from maternal and child health to chronic disease care, and slows progress toward universal health coverage.”

Ihekweazu also pointed out that while 43% of the nursing workforce is under the age of 35, many lack access to mentorship or clear career pathways.

He noted that high-income countries continue to recruit nurses from lower-income settings, with foreign-born nurses comprising nearly a quarter of their workforce.

“In our region, 42% of nurses report an intention to emigrate, an alarming trend that risks draining critical talent and undermining our most fragile systems,” he said.

Ihekweazu highlighted that several countries are now engaging in national dialogues, generating data, and developing tailored Investment Compacts.

He cited Zimbabwe’s compact, which is projected to mobilize an additional $166 million annually over the next three years to support its health workforce.

He reminded stakeholders that nurses are not only caregivers but also educators, innovators, and frontline responders, often serving in the most remote, under-resourced, or crisis-affected settings.

As Africa observes International Nurses Day, he urged all actors to move beyond mere expressions of gratitude and commit to real, measurable actions that will train, protect, respect, and empower nurses to lead.

