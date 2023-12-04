42 First-Class Students Of AAUA Get Automatic Employment

Forty-two students of the Ondo State-owned Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba-Akoko (AAUA) who got first class have been offered automatic employment by the institution.

The Vice Chancellor of AAUA, Prof Olugbenga Ige who disclosed this at a press conference to herald the 12th convocation ceremony of the university said 5, 249 bagged various degrees in various courses in the 2020/2021 academic session.

Out of the 5, 249 graduating class, Prof Ige said 42 achieved First Class; 1,088 in Second Class Upper Division; 2,264 in Second Class Lower Division; and 605 in Third Class.”

Those with first-class, the Vice Chancellor said have been offered automatic employment to serve as impetus to other student on the need for academic excellence and hard work.

He said graduates of the institution would make a great impact in saving the nation’s economy as they have been equipped with essential skills including entrepreneurial competencies that would have significant contributions to the nation’s economy.

Prof. Ige said the institution is proud of its graduates as they are always top-class wherever they go for additional qualifications. Among the graduates, he said 180 would receive postgraduate degrees, with 24 in the PhD category.

His words “We are confident that what the University releases to the society during this convocation ceremony are graduates equipped, not only with essential skills that make them significant contributors to the nation’s and world’s developmental trajectory, but also with entrepreneurial competencies essential in an economy fostering private enterprise.”

The varsity administrator disclosed that the Centre for Entrepreneurship Development of the institution has been equipped to train the students and anyone from outside the varsity community who is interested in the programmes.

Prof. Ige said: “It is important to note our proactive measures to revitalise our Centre for Entrepreneurship Development, focusing on practical entrepreneurship training.

“Our initiatives are designed to train both our students and interested members of the public in producing essential items such as shoes, belts, fabrics, nylon, soap, and pastries. This endeavour not only enriches our community but significantly bolsters our Internal Generated Revenue (IGR).”

Reeling out the convocation programmes, the vice Chancellor said: “As customary, we have scheduled a series of week-long activities for this year’s Convocation ceremony. We commenced last Friday, December 1, 2023, with Jumat Prayers, followed by a Keep-Fit Exercise for staff and students on Saturday, December 2.

“Today’s Press Briefing marks the third event among others in our lineup for the week. The exhibition (Research, Development, and Innovation Fair) will be held tomorrow, Tuesday, December 5. Later the same day, the Convocation Play, “Malokun,” will be performed by The Ajasin Varsity Theatre, comprising both staff and students of the University; Wednesday, December 6, has been dedicated to a Friendly Match and various games.

“This year’s convocation Lecture is scheduled for Thursday, December 7, and will be delivered by Mr. Martins Oloja, The Editor-in-Chief and Managing Director of The Guardian Newspapers, Lagos. He will speak on the topic: ‘Internationalisation of University Education for Global Relevance: Experiences, Barriers, and Prospects.’ The Conferment of First Degrees, Postgraduate Diplomas, and Higher Degrees, along with the Presentation of Prizes, is slated for Friday 8th, and Saturday, 9th December, 2023.