42 Athletes On The Cards For MTN Champs Final

Aprovisional list announcing Top 40 athletes has been released ahead of the MTN CHAMPS Final holding in Abuja from December 1 to 3, at the Moshood Abiola Stadium. The 40 Most Valuable Performers (MVPs) were drawn from the first three locations where MTN CHAMPS was staged (Benin, Uyo and Ibadan).

Two athletes were also handed wildcards, taking the total list of athletes to be sponsored to the Abuja Final to 42. This Team MVP Top 40 + 2 Wildcards list is split into five teams for the Grand Final, with four athletes each on the Cadet Girls’ and Boys’ Teams, seven athletes each on the Youth Girls’ and Boys’ Teams, and 20 athletes on the combined Junior Girls’ and Boys’ Team.

Ultimately, 17 athletes were selected from Benin (four Cadets, five Youths, and eight Juniors), 14 athletes from Uyo (two Cadets, five Youths, and seven Juniors), and 11 athletes from Ibadan (two Cadets, four Youths, and five Juniors).

All Team MVP Athletes qualify directly for the Semi-Finals of 100m and 200m AND for the Finals of all other Track and Field Events they have qualified for as outlined above (400m, 800m, High Jump, Long Jump, Triple Jump, 4x100m, 4x400m, Mixed 4x400m) All Team MVP athletes who have qualified for just one individual track event in Abuja may enter a second one, but they must begin with the Heats for this second event in Abuja.