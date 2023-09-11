42 Adamawa Correctional Centre Inmates Gain Freedom

Inmates of the correctional centre in Yola, Adamawa State numbering about 42 gained freedom on Monday courtesy of the Adamawa State Jail Delivery Committee, a body established to decongest prisons.

The committee Discharged the 42 inmates at the Yolde Pate Correctional Centre, one of three such centers located within the Yola South/Yola North metropolis.

The committee equally granted bail to 27 inmates and summarily convicted two inmates to five years imprisonment each after they confessed to the alleged offences for which they were remanded.

READ ALSO:

Adamawa Chief Judge, Justice Hapsat Abdulrahaman, who is the head of the Jail Delivery Committee led its members to the Yolde Pate Correctional Centre, a medium-security custodial center currently housing 865 inmates.