411 Died Scooping Fuel From Fallen Tankers In 2024 – FRSC

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) yesterday said 411 persons lost their lives as a result of scooping fuel from fallen tankers nationwide in 2024.

Corps Marshal Shehu Mohammed said this to mark the conclusion of the “Operation Zero Tolerance” special patrol campaign in Abuja.

Mohammed explained that the key contributor to the high death toll in the country was the dangerous act of scooping fuel from crashed tankers.

He said: “It is pertinent to emphasise at this juncture that, out of the total fatalities that occurred in 2024, 411 deaths, representing 7.6 per cent of the total deaths, were not primarily caused by the crashes but a secondary factor, which is the very monster we are fighting today: scooping of fuel from fallen tankers.”

Last week, at least 98 people died in a fuel tanker explosion in Niger State when they converged to scoop fuel spilt on the road.

