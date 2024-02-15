41 Students Bags First Class As UniAbuja Graduates 9,172 Students

…VC: Our portal calculates exactly what students earn

At least 41 students of the University of Abuja (UniAbuja), will be graduating with a First Class degree during the institution’s 28th convocation ceremony scheduled to hold this week.

Vice Chancellor of the University, Prof. Abdul-Rasheed Na’Allah who made the disclosure at a pre-convocation briefing on Thursday in Abuja, explained that out of a total of 9,172 students penciled for graduation, 7,896 were undergraduate students while 1,276 were postgraduate students.

He said: “The total number of graduands is 9,172. As you know, we have different kinds of programmes, we are a dual mode University, the regular programmes are producing 6,297, and the Centre for Distance Learning and Continuous Education is producing 971.

“Our Institute of Education also has 688. So the total undergraduate students come to 7,896. Postgraduate students – Masters and PhDs, we are graduating 1,276.

“Out of all the undergraduate students that we are producing that are going to be convocating, first class is 41, Second Class degree upper is 1,845. Second class honours lower division – 4, 842. Third Class – 1,075, Pass degree – 50.

“We also have certain degrees that are not classified in terms of first, second, or third class. At the MBBS, we are graduating 43 students. (For) PhDs we are graduating 151, masters degree including professional masters we are graduating 742 and Postgraduate diploma – 383.”

The V.C who commented on the relatively low number of First Class graduands compared to other institutions noted that some Second Class upper graduates from UniAbuja could rank as First Class in some universities because the university’s portal system was meticulous in determining the actual class of degree that students earn.

“It is hard work, we are not saying universities doing that don’t do hard work, but we have a portal system that is very efficient and the portal calculates what you earn, it is not done manually in the department.

“Once courses are loaded into the portal, the portal calculates and brings out the classes of degrees that everybody is, so we are very thorough. We encourage our students, we respect our First Class graduates, and we respect our 2:1. We know our 2:1 could be First Class in some places.

“Our First Class – they are like angels in some places in terms of their perfection. We are happy with that, and the students are also happy with that, but again we are not questioning any university.”

Professor Na’Allah who was expected to end his tenure as Vice Chancellor of the University on 30th June 2024, expressed delight at the massive transformation he has been able to bring to bear since assumption of office, with a bow not to relent until his last day at work.

“I have to say I have been privileged to lead this University for the last few years, and by the grace of God on 30th of June this year will be my last day as Vice Chancellor. I am going to work all my best, every day, every second, every hour until that very last time.”

According to Na’Allah, some of his achievements includes; securing an approval for University of Abuja Microfinance Bank, ongoing construction of a new clinic, soon to commence construction of houses in the campus for staff, establishment of innovation hub and creative technology centre, ongoing moves to launch a policy on sexual harassment amongst others.

Registrar of the University, Mallam Yahya Mohammed who lavished encomiums on Prof. Na’Allah for his unrelenting efforts which according to him has helped transformed UniAbuja to a world-class University, disclosed that the 28th pre-convocation lecture would be delivered by Dr Arabo Ibrahim Bayo, a Senior Consultant at Hamad Medical Cooperation, Doha, Qatar.