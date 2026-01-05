New Telegraph

January 5, 2026
41 Ships Laden With Petroleum Products, Food Items Expected At Lagos Ports

No fewer than 41 ships laden with petroleum products, food items and other goods are expected to arrive at Apapa, Tin-Can Island and Lekki Deep Sea Ports in Lagos.

The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) stated this in its `Shipping Position’ publication, a copy of which was made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Lagos.

It disclosed that the vessels are expected from Jan. 2 to Jan. 5. NPA explained that the expected ships contained condensate, crude oil, aviation fuel, bulk salt, bulk bitumen, wall pallets, general cargo, bulk soya beans, fresh fish, containers, diesel and petrol.

The document noted that 10 ships and tanker vessels had arrived the three ports, waiting to berth with diesel, crude oil, aviation fuel, bulk urea, fresh fish, crude palm olein, general cargoes, containers and bulk sugar.

