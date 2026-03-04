41 Osogbo Communities Storm IBEDC Office, Protest Epileptic Power Supply

Scores of landlords and tenants in over 41 communities in Osogbo, the Osun State capital, on Wednesday, thronged the streets in protest over what they described as epileptic electricity supply by the Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC).

Armed with placards bearing varying inscriptions, the residents converged at Oke-Baale roundabout and marched to the IBEDC office at Station Road area of Osogbo, where they expressed their displeasure over the lack of power supply.

They lamented that businesses are being hampered while pervasive darkness in communities at night is already threatening the security of lives and property in the affected communities.

Some of the protesters, in their separate interviews, disclosed that the Nigerian Army and Air Force bases in Osogbo are also affected by the epileptic electricity supply, expressing fear that the situation is a threat to national security.

The inscriptions on some of the placards read, “We are paying for darkness, it is unfair,” “IBEDC, Restore Our Light, Darkness is Threatening Our Security,” “Authorities Must Do Something Urgently, Our Means of Livelihoods Are Dying,” among others.

In an interview with journalists, Olasegha Temitope, the Secretary of Federal Housing Estate Community, Ilesa Road, Osogbo, said that about 41 communities participated in the peaceful demonstration.

“We have about 41 communities that comprise the Owode Federal Housing Estate, the military and Air Force bases, and other communities. We are tired of this epileptic light that is being given to us.

“In months now, we have not been enjoying this light at all. They will bring it, and after 10 or 15 minutes, the light will be off. A lot of businesses have been paralysed.

“A lot of people cannot enjoy their living at home again. So, we are all tired of what is happening. That is why we are out to express our minds and tell the IBEDC to restore the light back to what it was before,” Mr Temitope said.

Also speaking, a resident who also participated in the protest, Adewale Adewumi, called on relevant authorities to act swiftly and save Osun from looming security threats following the lack of power supply to the military formations.

“Depriving the Air Force and the Army of electricity is a threat to national security,” he stated.

Adewumi also said businesses are dying as artisans and traders find it difficult to render services and sell because of the epileptic electricity supply. “We are told that Band A gets up to 20 to 22 hours every day, Band B gets about 15 to 20, but Band C, that they put the whole 41 communities, gets about 3 hours each day for three days and blackout for the next three days. So, they are depriving us, the people, of the electricity that we need to survive,” he lamented.

“What we are demanding from the IBEDC and its leadership is for them to provide electricity. If they say Band C is to get 12 hours, give them 12 hours uninterrupted,” he said.

Responding to the protest, the Regional Head of IBEDC, Ifeanyi Ikeji, acknowledged the concerns raised by the residents.

However, he noted that IBEDC was unable to consistently meet the required 20-hour supply threshold, making it unjust to continue billing residents under the Band A classification.

According to Ikeji, the communities were subsequently downgraded to reflect the actual level of supply being provided, stressing that the company remains committed to fairness and justice in its operations.

The protesters, however, insist that beyond tariff classifications, their primary demand remains a steady and reliable electricity supply to safeguard businesses, livelihoods, and security within Osogbo.