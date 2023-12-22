41-Man Eagles List: Udeze Berates Peseiro for Lack Of Interest in NPFL

Former international, Ifeanyi Udeze , has berated the Super Eagles coach, Jose Peseiro, for his lack of interest in the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) after the tactician refused to include any outfield players from the domestic league in the 41-man provisional list he submitted to the Confederation of African Football. CAF) Udeze insisted that the coach demonstrated his lack of interest in the Nigerian league by including just three goalkeepers in the list.

“Nobody is happy about it (the list),” he said. “No single outfield player from the league out of a 41-man list, just three players from the home front, and they are all goalkeepers. Nobody is happy about it but we can’t do anything to change the situation.

“The coach already released his list, and we need to respect his list and hold him responsible if anything goes wrong. “We are supposed to see a few outfield players on the team; it shows the coach is not concentrating on the league. Let’s see how it goes.”

In the list only Enyimba’s goalkeeper, Olorunleke Ojo, Christian Nwoke of Sporting Lagos, and Bendel Insurance Amas Obasogie were listed from the NPFL, with the remaining 38 players coming from Europe except Stanley Nwabili, a goalkeeper of Chippa United of South Africa.