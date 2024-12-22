40th Anniversary: Olukare Preaches Peace, Warns Against Violence

Share

The Olukare of Ikare-Akoko in Akoko Northeast Local Government Area of Ondo State, Oba Akadiri Momoh, has advised indigenes of the town to shun acts capable of throwing the community into chaos.

The first-class monarch who marked the 40th coronation anniversary in the ancient town preached peace among sons and daughters of the community and warned them to avoid disputes that may lead to the breakdown of law and order.

Ikare-Akoko has witnessed religious disputes and communal crises over the installation of some quarter chiefs in the town in the recent past.

Speaking at his coronation anniversary, Oba Momoh said his choice as the Monarch 40 years ago by traditional kingmakers has brought unprecedented development to the community.

Warning against violence, the Monarch said “To the good Sons and Daughters of Ikare Kingdom, it is a known fact that we don’t have any other place to call our own, which necessitates uncommon cooperation in taking Ikare town to the next level.

“I want you to shun any act that is capable of causing avoidable mayhem as development strives for an atmosphere of peace and tranquillity.”

Speaking on his installation 40 years ago, Oba Momoh said “The event we are witnessing today was a result of the resoluteness of our revered High Chiefs, who elected me out of many princes who are equally qualified to fill the throne.

“Many of the High Chiefs are no longer around to witness today’s event. May Allah grant them Aljana Fidau.

“The decision of the kingmakers then placed an arduous task on my shoulder, and in my candid opinion, God has been so kind to the Ikare Kingdom under my reign, which has placed Ikare Akoko top amongst the comity of nations through the transformation of Ikare from a township status to a city.

“To my people, I pledge to continue to serve with wisdom, compassion, and strength. To our ancestors, we honor your legacy; to our children, we entrust our future.

“May this coronation anniversary mark the beginning of a new era of peace, progress, growth, development, and harmony. May our Kingdom continue to flourish under the guidance of the Almighty Allah.”

While describing the reign of the monarch in the last four decades as a remarkable achievement in the history of Ikare, Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa hailed Olukare for his enduring service and contributions to the development of the town.

Aiyedatiwa, who was represented by the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Amidu Takuro, stated that Ikare remains a critical commercial hub in the Akoko region, commended Oba Momoh for his patience, doggedness, and commitment, stating that it takes a special grace to pilot the affairs of a great community like Ikare for 40 years.

“Four scores in the saddle is no mean achievement. As one of the longest-serving traditional rulers in the state, Oba Momoh has enriched the traditional institution with his hard-earned experience.

The governor, who commended the monarch’s commitment to the growth of Ikare-Akoko, prayed for continued blessings over the community and its people.

While emphasizing that under the watch of the traditional ruler, Ikare has witnessed immense development across boards, the senator representing the Ondo North Senatorial District, Jide Ipinsagba, and the chief host called for continued support for the monarch.

The Chairman of the Central Planning Committee, Elder Alex Akande, stated that “attaining forty years on the throne calls for joy, happiness, and celebration.

“May this milestone mark the beginning of a new chapter of peace, progress, and blessings for him and the entire Ikare community.”

