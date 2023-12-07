40th Anniversary: Anglican Church To Honour Eminent Personalities

Some eminent personalities, including priests, foundation and current members of the Bishop Smith Memorial Anglican Church, Gaa-Akanbi, Ilorin, the Kwara State capital, will be conferred with Awards for their contributions to the spiritual and physical development of the Church in the past 40 years on December 16, 2023.

This was disclosed in a statement in Ilorin by the Chairman of the Publicity Sub-Committee for the 40th Anniversary of the Church, Mr Kayode Awotunde, adding that the activities marking the celebration will kick off on Thursday, December 14, 2023.

The theme of this year’s anniversary is ‘From Glory to Glory (2 Cor 3:18)’, featuring Pastor Jacob Elegun, as the Guest Minister.

The statement indicated that a drama presentation by the Anglican Youth Fellowship (AYF) of the Church will take place on Thursday 14th December, followed by a Revival Service on Friday 15th December at the Church Auditorium, beginning at 4 pm each day.

The ceremony will be rounded off with a Thanksgiving Service on Sunday, December 17, 2023, at the Church Auditorium, beginning at 10 a.m.

The statement added that the Bishop of the Diocese of Kwara, Anglican Communion, the Rt Rev S. T. G. Adewole, and his wife, Mrs. Grace Olufunmilayo Adewole (Mama Kwara) are expected to honor God with their distinguished presence at the events lined up for the Anniversary Celebration.