November 11, 2024
$40m Intervention Fund: NEITI, NCDMB Partner On Women Empowerment

The Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (NEITI) and the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) have agreed to forge closer partnership to enhance women’s participation in the oil, gas, and mining industries.

The commitment was reached between the Executive Secretary of NEITI, Dr. Orji Ogbonnaya Orji, and the Executive Secretary of the NCDMB, Dr. Felix Omoshola Ogbe, during a meeting on strengthening partnership between the two Agencies.

Orji expressed concern over the recent NEITI reports, which show a decline in women’s representation in the oil and gas industry, despite global Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative standards advocating for gender inclusivity.

“When I reviewed the data in the recently released 2022 and 2023 oil and gas industry reports, it was concerning to see the downward trend in women’s representation.”

