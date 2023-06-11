June 12: Tinubu’s Emergence Is Abiola’s Second Coming – Ogun APC Chieftain

A Chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ogun State, Hon. Kikelomo Ikuomola has described the emergence of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the second coming of M.K.O Abiola.

Ikuomola described Tinubu as the Messiah Nigerians have been clamouring for after the demise of Abiola, to reposition Nigeria and turn the fortune of the country around for good.

Ikuomola, a member of the Tinubu Presidential Campaign Committee disclosed this while speaking with journalists on Sunday ahead of the Democracy Day celebration.

She noted that Tinubu since his emergence as the President of the country has been following the footprint of the late sage, Obafemi Awolowo and M.K.O Abiola by making bold actions towards ensuring that Nigeria is liberated from the shackles of poverty and bad economy.

The APC stalwart said, the Tinubu – led administration within two weeks had begun implementation of programmes that are directed at improving the condition of living of Nigerians, assuring that the country would experience a great turnaround in the next four years.

Her words: “Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu is the type of leader that Nigerians have been clamouring for. He has the traits of Obafemi Awolowo and Chief M.K.O Abiola which is what stands him out among other leaders.

“The President is not only concerned about the welfare of the people, but he has begun the implementation of programmes to ensure that Nigerians are rescued from the shackles of poverty and poor economy occasioned by years of bad administrations.

“Asiwaju in the last two weeks has proven that indeed Nigeria can overcome its challenges and take its rightful place among the comity of countries.

“His purposeful administration and thoughtful leadership will end our years of suffering. I have no doubt in my mind that Nigeria will become great again under Tinubu’s administration.”

Ikuomola called on women and youths to rally around the President and support Tinubu in his effort to reposition Nigeria, saying “Women, irrespective of their political parties must rally around the President towards making him succeed in his mission to rebuild Nigeria”.

“The renewed hope brought by President Tinubu will definitely uplift the living standard of every Nigerian.”

She also called on Nigerians to be hopeful and not give up on the country, saying “What Nigeria needs now is prayers and positive attitude of the people”.

“We should be hopeful that Asiwaju’s administration will bring joy to all of us, but we all must be good ambassadors and be using our mouths to confess good things and prosperity for our country”, Ikuomola said.