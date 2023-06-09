Ebonyi: Nwifuru Swears In SAs

Governor Francis Nwifuru of Ebonyi State has sworn in newly appointed Special Assistants with most of them on security.

The newly appointed Special Assistants are to take charge of security, primary education, documentation and new media.

Nwifuru who was yet to appoint his Principal Officers; SSG, Chief of Staff and Principal Secretary, said the newly sworn in SAs were the first to start the process of his election as the governor and charges them to be more faithful.

The governor urged those of them on security who are over 15 in number to ensure that all the security issues in the state were tackled immediately.

“We are aware of all the challenges and like I said in my inaugural address, we are ready to surmount all the challenges.

“I still solicit for more patience to tackle these challenges. In no distant time, all the segment will be fixed.

“We have been been confronted with lots of challenges and we are very much sure that with the kind of leaders that we have called to help us in discharging these enormous duties, that within one or two weeks, that all these issues in the state will be a thing of the past.

“We cannot do it alone, we are not charging them to go and confront the hoodlums. The only job you have is to give us the information. As from today, if we record any insecurity in the state, we will prosecute you.

“We want them to be more faithful. We selected them because they were the first to start this journey. So, they know what we want having been the first. All the security challenges we have, they are very much aware of it”, he said.

The former Speaker of the state House of Assembly disclosed that he will soon announce his Principal Officers and that they will be sworn in on Tuesday next week.