June 6, 2023
Lalong Congratulates New SGF, Chief of Staff

Former Governor of Plateau State and immediate past Chairman of the Northern Governors Forum, Barr. Simon Bako Lalong has congratulated Senator George Akume on his appointment as Secretary to the Government of the Federation by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Similarly, Lalong who was Director General of Campaigns to President Tinubu has also congratulated Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila on his appointment as the Chief of Staff to the President.

Lalong in a Press Statement signed and issued by his Media Aide Dr Makut Simon Macham described the appointments as well deserved and expressed confidence that the appointees will bring to bear their experiences and depth of knowledge in assisting President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to deliver on his Renewed Hope Mandate.

He said the track records of the appointees lend credence to the fact that they bring on board capacity and competence towards ensuring that the new administration meets the aspirations and yearnings of the people.

He wishes them well as they settle down to their new assignments.

Reps Summon NEPC MD Over Unremitted $1.67bn
Health Workers Suspend Strike For 21 Days After Meeting Tinubu

