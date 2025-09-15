400m 5G Subscriptions To Reshape Sub-Saharan Africa By 2030

The economic engine of Sub-Saharan Africa is humming with a new rhythm, forecast to expand by there to five per cent annually over the next five years, powered not by traditional resources but by the invisible waves of the digital revolution.

This was contained in the latest Ericsson Mobility Report. At the heart of this transformation is the continent’s telecoms sector, a dynamic force fueled by a young, rapidly digitising population. This growth is increasingly being driven by nations like Nigeria, where a surge in affordable smartphones and an insatiable demand for mobile data are setting the pace for the region.

The digital landscape is undergoing a profound shift. Legacy technologies are being steadily phased out, with 2G and 3G subscriptions anticipated to decline annually by 5 and 10 percent respectively. In their place, the ongoing rollout of 4G and the early stages of 5G deployment are laying the groundwork for a connected future.

According to report, by 2030, 4G is set to account for 37 percent of all mobile subscriptions, but it is the meteoric rise of 5G that is capturing attention, with projections of around 400 million subscriptions across the region. This mirrors advancements in leading Asian markets like Singapore, where monetising 5G experiences is already commercial, and Thailand, where 5G has significantly boosted data consumption.

Smartphone adoption is the cornerstone of this evolution, with subscriptions projected to skyrocket to 890 million by 2030. Notably, a staggering 40 per cent of these are expected to be 5G subscriptions, reflecting a massive consumer demand for faster and more reliable connectivity.

For a country like Nigeria, with its vast population and burgeoning tech ecosystem, this represents a monumental opportunity to leapfrog infrastructural limitations. The momentum is already visible in markets like Malaysia, where 5G expansion into rural areas has fueled subscription growth.

Beyond faster downloads, service providers are increasingly diversifying their offerings with a strong focus on fintech, particularly mobile money services that have revolutionised financial inclusion, and Fixed Wireless Access (FWA), which is boosting connectivity for households and businesses alike.

The sector’s long-term resilience and momentum, crucial for Nigeria’s own economic ambitions, will hinge on ongoing infrastructure developments and supportive regulatory environments that can nurture this unprecedented growth.