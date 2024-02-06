400L Female OOU Student Commits Suicide In Ogun

A 400- level female student of Olabisi Onabanjo University (OOU), Ago-Iwoye, Ogun State, Adaze Doris Jaja, has reportedly committed suicide.

New Telegraph gathered that the deceased allegedly drank a poisonous substance, suspected to be Snipper.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of Ogun State Command, Omolola Odutola, confirmed the incident to our correspondent on Tuesday.

According to the PPRO, the 31-year-old died in a hotel room.

She said Adaze was reported to have been found lying unconscious and foaming at the mouth on a freezer, with an empty bottle of Sniper 1000EC/DDVP seen beside her.

Odutola explained that the incident was reported to the Divisional Police Officer, Ago Iwoye Division, on January 27 at about 7:30 a.m.

She said “The Director of Be-Happy Hotel in Ago Iwoye, Hon. Oduniyi Adelaja, came to the police station and reported that at about 0600hrs (6 am) on the same day, he received information from one Adebayo Israel, a staff member of the hotel, that Adaeze Doris Jaja, a 31-year-old female and a 400-level student of Olabisi Onabanjo University in Ago Iwoye, was found lying unconscious and foaming in the mouth on a freezer.

“An empty bottle of Sniper 1000EC/DDVP was found beside her, and she was immediately rushed to Best Care Hospital and later transferred to Love and Care Hospital in Ago Iwoye, where she was confirmed dead.”

Odutola said that the scene of the crime was visited and the empty Sniper bottle was recovered.

She stated further that the body of the deceased had been taken to the Olabisi Onabanjo University mortuary for an autopsy.