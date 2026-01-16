On Friday, Nigeria’s Supreme Court dismissed the appeal filed by Aminu Sule Lamido, son of former Jigawa State Governor Sule Lamido, challenging his conviction for failing to declare $40,000 cash and making a false foreign currency declaration at the airport.

In a unanimous decision delivered by a five-member panel of the apex court, all three issues raised by the appellant for determination were resolved against him.

The lead judgment, written by Justice Adamu Jauro and read by Justice Abubakar Umar, held that the appeal lacked merit.

The court consequently dismissed it and upheld the judgment of the Court of Appeal, Kaduna Division, which had earlier affirmed the ruling of the Federal High Court, Kano.

The Federal High Court, Kano, had on July 12, 2015, convicted Aminu Lamido and ordered him to forfeit 25 per cent of the undeclared foreign currency to the Federal Government following charges brought by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).