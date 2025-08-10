4,000 Yola Flood Victims Risk Health Hazards Over Alleged Expired Relief Food

At least 4,000 households recently displaced by floods in Yola South Local Government Area of Adamawa State may face serious health risks after allegedly receiving expired food items from the state government as part of relief materials.

During the distribution exercise, the Deputy Governor of Adamawa State, Professor Kaletapwa Farauta who also chairs the Relief and Post-Recovery Committee had announced that no fewer than 4,000 families would benefit from the package.

However, shortly after the distribution on Sunday, several beneficiaries accused the government of insensitivity, claiming that most of the food items had expired.

A resident of Modire, one of the communities worst affected by the flood, Yakubu Musa, told our reporter that about 70 percent of the food items were unfit for consumption.

“I can tell you that 70 percent of the food items distributed to us have expired. Almost all the items maize, rice, spaghetti, and sugar are past their shelf life, and some are well beyond safe consumption. The only materials still good are the fabrics, cooking oil, mats, and salt. We are ready to return the bad items to the government as proof,” Musa said.

He urged the government to set up a high-powered investigative committee to probe what he described as “a show of shame” or risk losing the trust of citizens already grappling with the devastation caused by the floods.

In a swift reaction, the Executive Secretary of the Adamawa State Emergency Management Agency (ADSEMA), Celine La’ori, dismissed the allegations as politically motivated.

“As far as we are concerned, the items we shared have no problems. I don’t know where these allegations are coming from. It’s possible they are from opposition quarters or mischief makers,” she told newsmen in a phone interview.

The state government had earlier set up a 21-member Relief and Post-Recovery Committee, chaired by the deputy governor, with members drawn from various agencies, security forces, and community leaders.

Governor Ahmadu Fintiri’s Chief Press Secretary, Humwashi Wonosikou, in a statement, reaffirmed the government’s commitment to supporting all affected families and working towards sustainable measures to prevent future disasters.

“We are committed to providing relief and support to affected communities and ensuring fairness, transparency, and diligence in all interventions,” the statement read.

The flood disaster has attracted support from various quarters. The wife of President Bola Tinubu donated ₦500 million and bales of Ankara fabrics to the victims, while the Bayelsa State government contributed ₦100 million. The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), the North East Development Commission (NEDC), and other donors also made contributions, which were part of the materials distributed on Sunday.