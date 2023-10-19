4,000 Inmates Languishing In Jail Unable To Pay N500m Fines – Minister

Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, the Minister of Interior on Thursday said over 4,000 inmates detained in custodial centres across the country were unable to pay N500 million in fines.

Tunji-Ojo who disclosed this during an interview on Arise News, however, said he had met with some private organisations to raise the money.

Speaking further, he assured that the fines would be paid and the prisoners would be released within the next four weeks.

The minister said he had been discussing with the Attorney-General of the Federation, Lateef Fagbemi, SAN, to combat the issue of awaiting trial inmates.

He noted that the decongestion of the custodial centres is not the sole responsibility of the ministry.

He said, “Immediately I resumed, I set up a committee to review the situation at our correctional centres. We discovered that over 4,000 inmates are in custody due to their inability to pay fines which is about N500 million. We have gone far with private organisations to put this money together.

“I am sure within the next four weeks, we will be able to pay these fines for the 4,000 inmates which will help us in decongesting our custodial centres.” ”The decongestion of our custodial centres is not the sole responsibility of the ministry. We are in talks with the AGF to see how cases can be expedited. We have also activated the non-custodial centres to decongest the custodial centres,” Tunji-Ojo said.