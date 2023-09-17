4,000 Constituents Benefit From Free Medical Care, Surgeries In Ekiti

No fewer than four thousand people in Oye and Ikole Local Government areas of Ekiti State at the weekend benefited from the health care largesse sponsored by the lawmaker representing, Ekiti North, Federal Constituency one, consisting of Oye/Ikole, Mr. Akin Rotimi.

The lawmaker stated that the free medical outreach was based on humanitarian gestures in health care delivery for the benefit of his constituents.

The two-day outreach tagged “Ayewa Comprehensive Medico-Surgical Mission took place on separate days at Ikole Specialist Hospital and Oye General Hospital.

People of different ages trooped out in large numbers to benefit from the program done in partnership with the Primary Healthcare Development Agency, Nigerian Medical Association (Ekiti State Branch), and Association of Resident Doctors, Federal Teaching Hospital, Ido Ekiti.

Other health services enjoyed by the participants included Medical Consultations, Minor surgeries such as Lipoma Excision, Herniorrhaphies, Lump Excision, removal of foreign objects from Ear, Nose and Throat, Dental Procedures, Tooth Extraction, Scaling and Polishing, Eye Tests, Distribution of Glasses, Cataract Surgeries, Care for indigent patients.

The Federal lawmaker while addressing Journalists at the event stated the initiative was part of his efforts to positively touch the lives of the people.

He said: “During the course of my campaign, I had six focal points and health is a very critical part of it because without health, there is nothing anybody can do.

“It’s a priority that our people are healthy and I have always followed the ideology of Prof. Olukoya Ransome Kuti and others in primary health care that the society needs to prioritise primary health care because if you have a functional health care system, you have fewer cases migrating to the General Hospitals.

“It’s important we have this periodic health mission to pick things very quickly and address them. In other components, aside from just clinicals are also some degrees of surgical. We are also looking at eye defects. There are also interventions in dental as well.

“We are also having about a 1000 people who will be included in the NHIS which will ensure that our constituents that are selected are able to access health care for the next one year, totally free of charge.

“I think this is a very important part of what we should be doing. All stakeholders should be unified about strengthening our NHIS system so that people are able to access the health care system.

“A lot of our constituents have been ill and incurred costs in the hospitals and have not been able to pay. We are also going to be taking care of offsetting some of these bills for people.

“I must thank the Primary Health Care Development Agency for collaborating with us on this project as well as the Nigerian Medical Association, NMA, Ekiti State Branch and Association of Resident Doctors, who have all collaborated with us. We are barely 100 days in office and we are able to do these things. I’m immensely grateful to all of them.

“For the constituents, it’s a sign of things to come. We will always prioritise the health care and wellness of our people.

The Chairman, of the Nigerian Medical Association and Chief Medical Director, CMD, of Ikole Specialist Hospital, Dr Olaniyi Rosiji said “More than fifty surgeries have been done while some other patients are still expected to visit and those with severe cases have been referred.”