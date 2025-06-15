400 Pupils Displaced By Inferno In Anambra School

Share

An estimated 400 pupils of Practicing School Agulu in Anaocha Local Government Area of Anambra State have been displaced following a fire that razed multiple classroom blocks in December 2024.

The incident has significantly affected enrollment at the school, with over 200 pupils reportedly withdrawing due to the now unconducive learning environment.

Director of the Sickle Cell Orphanage and Underprivileged Home Agulu, Mrs. Aisha Edward Maduagwu, made a passionate appeal to Governor Charles Soludo to urgently intervene and restore the school to a functional state.

“Before the fire incident, enrollment was over 400. But since then, more than 200 pupils have withdrawn. Those who remain are struggling to learn under harsh and unsafe conditions. This is not encouraging for education in Anambra State. I appeal to Governor Soludo to come to the aid of Practicing School Agulu,” she said.

Mrs. Maduagwu, who has ten wards enrolled in the school, expressed concern about the exposure of the children to the elements—cold, heat, and rain—warning that the situation could have severe consequences, particularly for pupils with health conditions such as sickle cell disorder.

“This situation weighs heavily on me. I have to be on high alert in case of any crisis episode, as my wards live with sickle cell and are highly vulnerable in such conditions,” she said.

She also criticized some politicians for using the tragedy as a publicity stunt without delivering on promises made during photo-op visits.

“I remember one sitting member of the House of Assembly for Anaocha Constituency visiting with media aides and cameras, promising to rebuild a section of the school. Sadly, it ended with no follow-up, no support—just another abandoned promise,” she lamented.

“These kinds of leaders are insensitive. The school management should stop politicians from using the site as a photo backdrop unless they are genuinely coming to help. They are only adding salt to the injury.”

Parents at a recent PTA meeting also voiced their frustration, saying their children no longer feel safe or motivated to learn in the dilapidated school.

They called on the state government and well-meaning individuals to act swiftly to give the school a desperately needed facelift and restore hope for the children.

Share