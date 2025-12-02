400-Level FUOYE Final Year Student Wins EY Young Tax Professional Competition

A 400-Level Accounting student of Federal University of Oye-Ekiti (FUOYE), Ekiti State, Korede Titiloye, has emerged as the overall winner of EY Young Tax Professional of the Year (YTPY) competition 2025.

The EY Young Tax Professional of the Year (YTPY) programme is a global initiative designed to identify and nurture exceptional talent among undergraduate students in their penultimate and final years, as well as young professionals, who have interned with EY for less than a year.

The programme also provides a platform for participants to demonstrate technical knowledge, analytical skills, and innovative thinking in areas critical to today’s business environment. Korede’s outstanding performance in the intense and competitive process demonstrated not only technical proficiency, but also creativity and clarity in addressing global business challenges.

The award ceremony was held at EY’s Lagos Office in Lagos, where Associate Partner and Coordinator of the programme, Akeem Ogunseni, said the 2025 edition of EY YTPY Nigeria attracted 585 applications from over 40 higher institutions nationwide. Following a rigorous multistage process, no fewer than 374 candidates advanced from the preliminary stage.

On the various assessment exercises carried out, Akeem noted that students were subjected to psychometric testing, written submissions on topical business issues, and virtual presentations.

He added at the semi-final stage; candidates were tasked with a complex case study requiring deep research and strategic recommendations across diverse business domains in which the top 10 candidates finally progressed to the grand finale, where they presented their solutions to a distinguished panel of judges.

Addressing the 10 finalists, the EY Tax Partner, Temitope Samagbeyi said being top 10 out of 585 applicants was not a mean feat, even as he urged them to keep studying hard and show themselves that they could do more. “Continue to put your best foot forward as the outcomes of today’s challenge solely depend on you. You are a step ahead. Keep working very hard because you have a promising future ahead of you,” he said.