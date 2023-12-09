400 Indigents Benefit From Free Medical Outreach In Ondo

Not less than 400 indigent people drawn from different parts of the country are to benefit from the free medical attention including surgery being carried out by a consortium of doctors and other medical personnel led by Dr Funmilayo Williams-Daudu.

The festival of surgery was part of activities to mark the 50th birthday of Dr. Williams-Daudu, the Chief Medical Director of Miteda Hospital, Alagbaka in Akure, the Ondo State capital.

Hundreds of people gathered at the premises of Miteda Hospital, Alagbaka, for medical attention including eye surgery, and screening for cervical and breast cancers for women.

Williams-Daudu who had been organising the medical outreach in the last 10 years at Ikaram-Akoko, in Akoko Northwest local government area of the state said she and her husband chose to carry out the 10th anniversary in Akure for the people at the state capital and its suburb to enjoy the programme.

Her words “My husband and I decided to choose Akure because the people of Ikaram-Akoko had enjoyed the programme for nine consecutive years.

“Akure is where we will live and God has blessed us so well. It won’t be a bad idea if we have this mega one in Akure so that the people of the Ondo senatorial district will benefit from it.

“Today we have registration of people from Agadagba, Ese-Odo. We are for everybody irrespective of your ethnic nationality, whether you are Hausa, Igbo, or Yoruba, we are open to everyone. Next year we may take it to the Southern Senatorial District.

“My husband and I are products of grace and mercy. We have been doing this and making a great impact in the lives of the beneficiaries and we know God is happy with us. For us, this is a way of thanking God.

“This one is mega because we are going have eye surgery, we are going to treat glaucoma, cataracts. We are giving glasses to those who need them.

“This year, for the surgery were targeting 200 people. A lot of people need surgery but due to paucity of funds, they could not do it.”

She, however, disclosed that screening for cervical cancer and mammogram would be done during the three-day medical exercise for 40 women.