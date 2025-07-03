400 Explicit Videos: Ex-Equatorial Guinea’s ANIF DG, Engonga, Jailed 18 Years

Former Director-General of Equatorial Guinea’s National Financial Investigation Agency (ANIF), Balthazar Egonga, has been sentenced to 18 years in prison for embezzling government funds.

Engonga was found guilty of misappropriating a staggering 1 billion Francs, with 910 million Francs taken by Balthazar himself. The sentence serves as a warning to those who engage in corrupt practices.

According to reports, Balthazar splurged on lavish spending, including indulging in women and living large. However, his extravagant lifestyle has come to an end, and he’ll now face the consequences of his actions. The case highlights the importance of accountability and transparency in managing public funds.

Balthazar’s sentencing demonstrates that no one is above the law, and those who engage in corrupt practices will face justice. Engonga had earlier been sacked as Equatorial Guinea’s anti-graft boss and remanded in prison. He was detained at Malabo’s Black Beach Prison following his arrest in a high-profile scandal.

Recall that Engonga has been facing severe backlash after investigators discovered over 400 explicit videos involving him and the wives of prominent national figures. The scandal surfaced amid a fraud probe into Engonga, leading ANIF officials to search his home and office.