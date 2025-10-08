400 Adamawa Youths, Women Receive N10,000 Birthday Gift

No fewer than 400 youths and women on Sunday received N10,000 cash incentives from the Adamawa State All Progressives Congress (APC), Organizing Secretary, Mustapha Atiku Ribadu, while celebrating his birthday.

Ribadu while making his 46th birthday maintained that 400 youths and women from Ribadu and Dasin communities, his place of origin are entitled to his unique gesture of a handout of N10,000 each.

He noted that he decided to celebrate his birthday with the people as a show of goodwill and communal camaraderie and to use the solemn occasion to bring succor to the less privileged amongst his kindred instead of expending huge money in organizing ostentatious birthday bash elsewhere.