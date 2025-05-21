40 Years After, Ondo Govt Reopens Community School

Share

Forty years after the Isinigbo Secondary School in Akure North was shut, the Ondo State government ordered the reopening of the school to serve the rural community.

The Senior Special Assistant to Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa on Community Engagement, Oluwafemi Fadairo, said the government’s gesture was to make access to education easier for the children, irrespective of their economic status.

Fadairo during his visit to the palace of the Asinigbo of Isinigbo and Isinigbo, Oba Omotayo Adu, and the Community Secondary School, Akure in Akure North Local Government thanked the Governor for using his office to mediate between the government and the communities in the state.

He further appreciated the governor for being proactive and listening to the people’s demands.

Also, Fadairo assured the community that the Governor is very passionate about the welfare of the people, especially education.

He further assured them that Aiyedatiwa would construct more infrastructure in the school.

The spokesperson of the palace, Oluwarotimi Adeleye, appreciated Fadairo for his efforts in getting the Isinigbo Primary School approved by the government.

The monarch expressed gratitude to the Governor for reopening the community secondary school, which has been closed for 40 years while he prayed for the Governor’s graceful continuity.

Similarly, the Principal, Aderounmu Timilehin, expressed gratitude to the Governor for fulfilling his promises as well as the Oba of Isinigbo.

The Senior Prefect Boys and Girls of the school, Festus Godson and Oyebade Elizabeth, also expressed their gratitude to the Governor for his support towards quality education.

They pledged to remain exemplary ambassadors of their community and the state at large.

