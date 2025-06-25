40 Women Benefit From CREDICORP’s Empowerment In Rivers

Share

Forty women in Rivers State have benefitted from the Nigerian Consumer Credit Corporation (CREDICORP) vehicle loans and free tricycle scheme, aimed at empowering and making them active players in the nation’s economy.

At the empowerment programme on Wednesday in Port Harcourt, the scheme tagged the Queen Rider programme made the women tricycle owners and operators through access to credit-backed vehicle purchases.

This rollout is under CREDICORP’s S.C.A.L.E. program (Securing Consumer Access for Local Enterprises) which links everyday consumers to Nigeria’s manufacturing backbone.

The credit scheme would enable the women to purchase locally assembled tricycles from Simba TVS, which produces 1,170 tricycles and motorbikes daily in Nigeria.

Women were considered for the empowerment programme, according to CREDICORP, because only a few of them are in urban transportation, where men have always dominated.

The managing director of CREDICORP,

Uzoma Nwagba, said that the scheme is being run with “partner financial institutions such as Accion Microfinance Bank, CREDICORP is scaling access to productive assets that improve household incomes, stimulate local manufacturing, and unlock the economic power of Nigerian women.”

“These tricycles aren’t just vehicles. They represent ownership, autonomy, and agency for women—delivered through structured, affordable credit and made in Nigeria.

“We’re solving for household dignity and industrial growth at the same time. By driving up demand for domestically assembled vehicles, the program supports Nigeria’s broader industrial policy goals—ensuring that every loan taken strengthens a local factory and feeds a local family.”

Some of the beneficiaries expressed gratitude to CREDICORP for picking them for the scheme, promising to make utilize the opportunity.

“I never knew I would be among those that would benefit. But I kept telling myself that it was possible, considering the calibre of the instruction running the scheme,” said one of the beneficiaries, a mother of two.

