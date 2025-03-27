40 Suspended Enigies Appeal To Oba Of Benin For Clemency

Share

Forty of the 67 suspended Enigie (Dukes) of the Benin Kingdom, Edo State have appealed to the Oba of Benin, Oba Ewuare II, for clemency and forgiveness.

Their appeal is contained in a statement signed by Victor Etinosa Oguigo of Ugoniyekikpoba Dukedom yesterday in Benin.

Oguigo emphasised that it would be “suicidal for one to wrestle with his personal God, whom the Oba represents in our individual lives.”

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that their suspension on March 7, 2025, was due to alleged anti-palace and rebellious activities against the Oba of Benin.

Oba Ewuare II had approved the suspension of 67 Enigie across seven local government areas in Benin Kingdom. The suspension was announced by the Secretary to the Benin Traditional Council, Frank Irabor.

The Edo State Government ratified the suspension by overriding five executive orders issued by former Gov. Godwin Obaseki with a single executive order.

The State Commissioner for Information and Communication, Paul Ohonbamu, said the move was aimed at maintaining order and discipline within the state’s traditional institution.

Ohonbamu stated that the actions of the Enigie amounted to a “Cultural Coup d’état” as they attempted to challenge the authority of the Oba of Benin.

However, these 40 Enigie denied any misconduct, reiterating that it would be “suicidal” to go against the Oba, whom they regard as their personal God.

They assured the Oba that they never swore any oath against him or the palace and expressed their willingness to continue fulfilling their duties and obligation.

“We, therefore, appeal most passionately for Your Majesty to show compassion and forgive any or all of our shortcomings.

