40 Persons Missing In Niger/Kebbi Boat Accident

Following the boat accident that occurred in Niger en route Kebbi State, no fewer than 40 persons have been declared missing.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that the boat carrying 50 passengers capsized on Monday evening while going to a weekly market in Yauri.

The boat was reportedly coming from Kasabo in Agura Local Government in Niger State to Yauri in Kebbi. The two states share an expansive boundary covering about eight local governments.

Speaking on the incident, the Kebbi State Government said 40 passengers were unaccounted for.

The boat capsized due to intense water waves in the Niger River, Bala Mohammed, the Chairman of Yauri told Radio Nigeria in Birnin Kebbi.

He said only 10 passengers have been rescued. Mr Mohammed said rescue operations are still ongoing in the river.

But the Niger State Emergency Management Agency (NSEMA) said the boat was carrying only 22 persons and none has been recovered yet.

The Director General of the agency, Salihu Garba, told journalists in Minna, the Niger State capital, that local divers were conducting search and rescue operations under the agency’s supervision.

Riverine states in the country are witnessing a resurgence of boat mishaps this rainy season. Monday’s mishap is coming a few weeks after the Niger State experience a similar circumstance where 26 persons lost their lives while 15 persons died in another incident in Adamawa state.

States like Kwara, Kogi, Niger, Adamawa, Kebbi, Sokoto, and Kano witness a high rate of boat mishaps which are blamed on several reasons including lack of life jackets, over-loading of boats, and violations of safety rules for several reasons including lack of life jackets, among others.