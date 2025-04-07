40 Persons Killed, 383 Houses Destroyed In Plateau Killings

Share

40 persons were killed and about 1000 displaced in last week’s attack on Hurti, Manguna District of Bokkos Local Government Area of Plateau State.

The Village Head of Hurti, Mr Maren Aradong, said this when Mr Samuel Jatau, the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), led other government officials on an assessment visit to the community yesterday in Jos.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that on April 2, gunmen attacked Hurti, Josho, Daffo, and other communities of the locality.

Governor Caleb Mutfwang had described the recent attacks and killings in some parts of the state as a coordinated crime sponsored by conflict merchants, and not farmer-herder clashes.

Throwing more light on the incident, Aradong said that the gunmen also looted foodstuff and other items. “Last Wednesday, at about 3:00 p.m., gunmen invaded our communities in their numbers; they came on motorcycles and attacked us.

“In Hurti alone, these gunmen killed more than 40 people and displaced about 1,000 persons. “They also burnt 383 houses, destroyed foodstuff, and looted other items,” he said.

Aradong, who commended the state government and the security personnel for their swift intervention, called for the deployment of more security personnel to the affected communities.

