40 People Dead, 115 Injured In New Year Fire At Swiss Bar – Police

About 40 people were killed and another 115 injured, most of them seriously, after a fire ripped through a bar’s New Year celebration in a Swiss Alpine resort less than two hours after midnight Thursday, police said.

Authorities did not immediately have an exact count of the deceased. The Crans-Montana resort is best known as an international ski and golf venue, and overnight, its crowded Le Constellation bar morphed from a scene of revelry into the site of potentially one of Switzerland’s worst tragedies.

Valais Canton Police Commander Frédéric Gisler said during a news conference that work is underway to identify the victims and inform their families, adding that the community is “devastated.”

Beatrice Pilloud, Valais Canton Attorney General, said it was too early to determine the cause of the fire. Experts have not yet been able to go inside the wreckage. “At no moment is there a question of any kind of attack,” Pilloud said.ß Axel Clavier, a 16-year-old from Paris who survived the blaze, described “total chaos” inside the bar.

One of his friends died and “two or three were missing,” he told The Associated Press. He said he hadn’t seen the fire start, but did see waitresses arrive with Champagne bottles with sparklers, he said. He lost his jacket, shoes, phone and bank card while fleeing, but “I am still alive and it’s just stuff.”