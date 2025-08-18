40 Passengers Still Missing In Sokoto Boat Accident – NEMA

Rescue operations are underway to save over 40 lives in Kwakwazo town, Goronyo Local Government Area, Sokoto State, after a boat conveying villagers to Girongo market capsized.

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), which confirmed the development, said the tragic boat accident occurred on Sunday, August 17.

According to the agency, so far, 10 individuals have been rescued, while over 40 passengers remain unaccounted for.

Zubaida Umar, Director-General of NEMA, stated that the agency swiftly deployed its response team to the scene and is coordinating closely with local authorities, divers, and other emergency responders to escalate the search and rescue operations.

According to her, NEMA is committed to supporting affected families and promised regular updates as the situation develops.

While noted that this tragic incident highlights the persistent risks associated with waterway travel in Nigeria’s riverine regions, including overloading, substandard safety practices, and insufficient regulation, which continue to endanger lives.