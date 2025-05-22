40 Participants Promote Conscious Consumption In Ikeja’s Hospitality Sector

Share

Forty participants at a one-day workshop on Conscious Consumption in the Nigerian Beverage and Hospitality Sector have opted to adopt sustainable practices in their homes and workplaces, as well as proposed forming a Hospitality & Beverage Conscious Consumer Club in 2025 to sustain best practices.

Organised by Health Awareness and Gender Advocacy Initiative (HAGAI), the event addressed the environmental footprint of hotels, bars, and restaurants in Lagos’ bustling Ikeja district, especially the overuse of plastics, food waste, and high energy consumption.

The programme was held recently at the YPlus Events and Conference Centre in Oke Ira, AgudaOgba, Ikeja, Lagos. The organisers aim to establish Ikeja as a model for eco-conscious urban hospitality, with plans to extend similar training to other LGAs.

The beverage and hospitality sector plays a crucial role in Nigeria’s economy—especially in urban commercial hubs like Ikeja but the industry also generates significant waste, particularly through single-use plastics, water consumption, and food waste.

Share