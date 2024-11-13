New Telegraph

November 13, 2024
November 13, 2024
40% Of 2024 NECO Candidates May Not Access Tertiary Institutions – NSSEC

The National Senior Secondary Education Commission (NSSEC) Executive Secretary Iyela Ajayi, has said 40 per cent of the 2024 National Examination Council (NECO) candidates may not proceed to tertiary institutions for no credit in Mathematics and English Language.

Ajayi said this yesterday in Calabar at a fiveday Capacity Building Workshop for Selected English Language and Mathematics Teachers within South South.

He said the 2024 NECO result showed that about 61 per cent of the candidates had five credits and above, including Mathematics and English Language, while about 40 per cent could not credit both core subjects.

According to him, in the 2024 West African Examination Council (WAEC) examination about 28 per cent also failed to credit English Language and Mathematics, meaning they may not access tertiary education.

He said having a beautiful curriculum, state-of-the-art facilities and infrastructure without trained teachers, who were the curriculum implementers, cannot develop the nation’s educational sector.

