40 Migrants, Including Infants, Die As Boat Sinks Off Tunisia

At least 40 migrants, including children, have died after their boat sank off the coast of Tunisia, in one of the deadliest maritime disasters in the region this year, authorities say.

The boat sank off the Mediterranean port of Mahdia in central Tunisia while carrying about 70 migrants, an official said. All the people on board were from sub-Saharan Africa, the official added, without providing further details.

This is the latest disaster to hit migrants trying to cross the Mediterranean from Africa to Europe, reports the BBC. Over 210,000 people tried to cross the Central Mediterranean in 2023, according to data shared by the UN.