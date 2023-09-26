40 Lagos teams tussle for 1XBet Cup

A total of 40 grassroots teams from all local governments in Lagos State are billed to take part in the 1st 1XBet Football Competition, which kicks off on October 3rd. The 40 teams are expected to compete in five different conferences, with eight teams in one group.

Former international and the brain behind the project, Waidi Akanni, said in Lagos on Monday that all arrangements have been concluded to make the tournament a very eventful one for all the participants.

“This is a good platform for the players in the other leagues apart from the NPFL to exhibit their talents, and I thank 1Xbet for coming on board to make this a reality. We need to develop football at the grassroots. This is the beginning and we are going to involve all the local governments in Lagos, just as we also plan to extend this initiative to other states of the federation in the near future,” Akanni said.

The event was attended by many former internationals and the MD/CEO of 1XBet, Oluwafemi Babalola. The MD of 1XBet, Babalola, stated that the competition was one of the Corporate Social Responsibility initiatives of the betting company.

He expressed delight over the amazing number of former football stars who were at the unveiling and draw ceremony of the competition. “These former stars are enough inspiration for the future stars and we are excited to have them with us. We will continue to support the development of football in Nigeria. Our company is into betting which is a serious business and we expect to use this platform to discover and nurture talents to greater heights,” Babalola said.