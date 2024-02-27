40 Kidnapped Victims Rescued In Taraba

A coalition of professional hunters and vigilantes in Taraba State on Monday rescued no fewer than forty kidnapped victims.

The Taraba State Police Command confirmed the development in a statement issued in Jalingo, the state capital, as the freed kidnapped victims were introduced to journalists.

The Commissioner of Police, David IIoyalonomo disclosed that all the rescued victims are from the Mumuye ethnic group and were freed in Yorro and Zing councils.

He stated that the choice to enlist professional hunters and vigilantes was a strategic shift in battling illegal activity, achieving significant effects within the state.

IIoyalonomo also exhibited ten accused kidnappers, who he claimed were apprehended in Ardo-Kola Council by a police anti-kidnapping unit.

He underlined the command’s commitment to 24-hour monitoring and guaranteeing a crime-free environment, noting the efficiency of the command’s many crime-fighting initiatives.

Several rescued victims had injuries of varied degrees and are undergoing prompt medical care at the state specialist hospital, he said.

An AK-47 gun and ammunition were retrieved from the arrested kidnappers.

Victims, reliving their harrowing experiences, urged state and federal officials to put in place strong anti-banditry and kidnapping measures to safeguard the safety of all citizens.