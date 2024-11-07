40 Kaduna, Kano Imams Meet On Cases Of GBV In North

Share

Over 40 Imams from Kaduna and Kano states yesterday met in Kaduna to discuss the ways to prevent sexual violence against women and girls in the North.

Some of the Imams had earlier embarked on a study tour of Egypt on Islamic principles that advocate the prevention of women and girls from all forms of violence.

Speaking to journalists, the Kano State Commissioner for Religious Affairs Ahmed Auwal said they were ready to deal with Gender-based violence (GBV), especially in the North.

According to him, the Development Research and Projects Centre (dRPC) has put a lot of effort into taking a delegation to Egypt. He said: “We learnt a lot from Islamic scholars in Egypt.

“The purpose of this training is to step down all we learnt in Egypt to our Imams more especially the Imams that come from rural areas where there is so much lack of education and so much lack of awareness on the issue of women.

“Women are being neglected, abused, denied a lot of opportunities in terms of education, empowerment, jobs.

