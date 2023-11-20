40% IGR Deduction Would Have Inflicted More Damage On Tertiary Education – SSUCOEN

…commends President Tinubu for withdrawal of policy

The Senior Staff Union in Colleges of Education, Nigeria (SSUCOEN), has said the deduction of 40 percent from the Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) of tertiary institutions into the national treasury, would only inflict gradual damage to the tertiary education sector already struggling due to paucity of funds.

The Minister of Education, Professor Tahir Mamman (SAN), announced the cancellation of the policy when he represented President Bola Tinubu at the 75th Founder’s Day ceremony of the University of Ibadan.

The union in a statement signed by its President, Comrade Danladi Ali Msheliza, commended President Tinubu for canceling the policy and urged him to revisit the various past agreements reached with the union with the aim to improve the quality of Education in the country.

The statement partly reads: “The President as a visitor to the University pledged his commitment to the reform of the nation’s education sector as the bedrock for national development.

“A leaked memo addressed to the heads of all tertiary institutions recently by the Nigerian government noted that starting from November 2023, Universities, Polytechnics, Colleges of Education, and nontechnical, will have 40% of their Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) deposited in their accounts will be deducted automatically via the Treasury Single Account.

“SSUCOEN wants the government to leave the revenue generated internally alone and focus on strengthening and sustaining the country’s image.”