40-Foot Truck Crushes Two To Death In Lagos – LASEMA

The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) has confirmed that two people died in an accident that occured in the Cele Bus Stop area, inward Mile 12, on Thursday.

In a statement by its Permanent Secretary, Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, the agency said the accident happened in the early hours of Thursday, February 19, and involved two 40-foot containerised trucks.

According to him, LASEMA said recovery operations are ongoing, and moves are ongoing to evacuate the affected trucks and the commodities to restore normal traffic flow.

This is as the agency asked motorists to always exercise patience and comply with traffic directives while clearance operations continue.

“Preliminary investigations revealed that one of the containerised trucks rammed into another stationary 40-foot containerised truck from behind due to excessive speed.

“The impact of the collision resulted in the driver of the moving truck and his motor boy being trapped inside the truck cabin. Despite ongoing rescue and recovery efforts, both victims were confirmed dead at the scene.”