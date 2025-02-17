Share

Adamawa State Government on Monday said no fewer than forty Federal Government projects have reportedly been abandoned in various parts of the state.

According to the state government, the abandoned projects range from road construction, rural electrification, the building of dams, and the reconstruction of schools, among others.

These revelations were made during a stakeholders’ meeting organized by the office of the Personal Assistant to the President on Constituency Affairs.

The meeting was held at the Banquet Hall of the Government House on Monday, where stakeholders expressed disappointment over the abandoned projects.

The critical stakeholders, who were mainly traditional rulers and opinion leaders from the 21 local government areas of the state, lamented that without the steadfastness of Governor Fintiri’s administration, the much-needed infrastructural development would not have been achieved.

They also expressed regret that the Yola-Mubi road, which is of paramount importance to the state, has been abandoned for nearly three decades.

The stakeholders revealed that the contract for the road had been awarded to more than ten contractors for the construction of over 150 kilometres of road, dating back to the era of the defunct Petroleum Trust Fund (PTF). However, no tangible progress has been made to date.

Similarly, several dams, such as the Chochi, Kojoli, and Dasin dams, which were conceived and for which construction projects were initiated, have been abandoned.

Additionally, more than ten Federal Government electricity projects have been left incomplete in various parts of the three senatorial zones of the state.

The issue of insecurity ravaging different parts of the state also came under scrutiny, as stakeholders lamented the incessant attacks by Boko Haram insurgents, particularly in the northern parts of the state. They noted that all local government areas in this region share borders with Cameroon, Borno State, and the Sambisa forest.

The stakeholders expressed dismay that the Gombi-Garkida highway, which leads to Borno State, has been abandoned due to constant insurgency attacks. They called for the establishment of a military base in Garha, Hong Area, which is located near the Sambisa forest.

In response, the Personal Assistant to the President on Constituency Affairs, Khadijat Kareem Omotayo, thanked the stakeholders for their participation, stating that the Federal Government would look into their concerns to address them.

Omotayo revealed that President Bola Tinubu had initiated a student loan scheme, recognizing that education is crucial in today’s world for effective living.

“Mr. President is deeply committed to ensuring that student loans reach all Nigerian students,” Omotayo stated.

She encouraged the people of Adamawa to spread the word about the student loan program: “Our royal fathers, our mothers, and our youth leaders, tell your students to apply for student loans. There is no future for anyone who is not educated,” she said to the attendees of the ‘Town Hall Meeting with Critical Stakeholders.’

“Even if you are self-employed, even in your own business, if you are not educated, you can’t effectively compete with those who are.

“That is why Mr. President says, ‘Come, I want to give you a loan.’ The president wishes that everyone takes advantage of this scheme,” Omotayo added.

