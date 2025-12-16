40 Electric Buses In Push For Clean Energy Unveiled

The Presidential Initiative on Compressed Natural Gas, PiCNG, has commissioned 40 electric-powered buses in Abuja. The development marked the first major public rollout under the government’s Electric Vehicles roadmap.

It also gave credence to Nigeria’s intent to compete in Africa’s emerging electric-mobility market, driven by rising fuel costs, climate commitments and the need for domestic energy security.

The Executive Chairman of PiCNG, Ismael Ahmed, said the commissioning of the 40 electric buses marked a turning point in Nigeria’s goal of delivering cheaper and cleaner transportation. He stated that PiCNG would power charging stations with Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) to address concerns about the electricity supply.

Ahmed said: “This is clean energy. This is affordable energy. This is available energy,” he said. “What matters is the ordinary Nigerian, the person in Kano, Zanya or Daura whose transportation costs must come down. “We have sunlight, we have gas, and we will use them to deliver cheaper and cleaner mobility.”

He reaffirmed PiCNG’s partnership with private investors to expand EV charging and CNG infrastructure along major transport corridors nationwide.

He stated that PiCNG had recorded significant milestones in 20 months, including: activation of the CNG value chain in 28 states, over 58 refuelling stations established, deployment of thousands of CNG buses and tricycles, training of more than 6,000 Nigerians, including military personnel and women entrepreneurs, and more than $2bn in investment commitments.

According to him, other achievements include progress toward local manufacturing of CNG equipment at the Ajaokuta Industrial Park, strengthened CNG supply across the northern corridor and a partnership with the Niger Delta Development Commission to expand stations in the region.

Minister of State for Gas, Ekperikpe Ekpo, said that the Federal Government would continue to support initiatives that align with Nigeria’s cleanenergy transition, as the Presidential Initiative on Compressed Natural Gas, PiCNG, commissioned 40 electric-powered buses in Abuja.