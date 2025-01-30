40 CSOs Meet With Canada Fund For Local Initiatives

Share

Over 40 civil society organisations in Kano State met with the Canada Fund for Local Initiatives (CFLI) presided over the Canadian High Commission over advancement of good governance, security, and Gender-based violence (GBV), among other issues.

The Kano Civil Society Forum President Muhammad Bello said they are working with the Canadian Funds Initiative to tackle the problems of climate change, insecurities, poverty, out-of-school children, GBV, and education generally.

Bello said: “We have over 40 civil society forums in Kano State and all of them are working on various areas of concern, a reason why they need to have more donor agencies supporting them.”

He added: “The Canadian Funds Initiative and our Forum we are working in tandem in Kano and also exposed CLOs to those problems and give them more in – puts as to how to tackle them.”

Share

Please follow and like us: