40 Bag First Class As TASFUED Holds 17th Convocation

The management of Tai Solarin Federal University of Education (TASFUED), Ijagun, Ogun State, has announced that 40 students graduated with First Class honours, while 1,466 others earned Second Class Upper Division degrees, as the university prepares to hold its 17th Convocation Ceremony on January 29.

A total of 4,785 students will graduate at the ceremony. It was also disclosed that Honorary Doctor of Science (DSc Honoris Causa) degrees will be conferred on the First Lady of Nigeria, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, Ogun State governor, Prince (Dr) Dapo Abiodun, and a former Ogun State governor, Aremo Olusegun Osoba.

Briefing journalists on Friday at the university campus, the Acting Vice-Chancellor, Professor Adekunle Olanrewaju Adeogun, said that the graduating set includes 269 part-time students and 88 graduates from the Nigerian Army College of Education (NACOE).

“We are grateful for the mighty things God is doing in our university through our dedicated workforce, with the support of the Governing Council, TETFund, and the Ogun State Government,” he said.

According to him, one of the institution’s recent milestones was the successful celebration of its 20th Anniversary, which highlighted two decades of academic service, resilience, alumni impact, and future aspirations.

He also described the recent adoption of the institution by the Federal Government as historic, noting that it has strengthened TAFSUED’s institutional standing and positioned it more firmly within the national framework for teacher education and infrastructural development.

On academic advancement, Professor Adeogun revealed that the university has secured full accreditation and re-accreditation for all its programmes, stating that TAFSUED currently enjoys 100 per cent accreditation by the National Universities Commission (NUC).